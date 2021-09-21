CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsdale, MN

In Your Community: Study Club makes changes at September meeting

By Daily Herald
Austin Daily Herald
 7 days ago

With the burned rubble from the fire that destroyed the Rohler Rink, in the background, the Brownsdale Study Club held its monthly meeting on Sept. 16. The occasion was hosted by President Rena Perrigo. All five of the current members responded to roll call by answering the question, “What has been your most memorable autumn trip?” Responses included family reunions in La Crosse, a trip to the Sock Sale in Osage, Iowa, and a tour of the Smoky Mountains in Tennessee.

