Metallica Wows Chicago With Last Minute Impromptu Concert!

Well, this is certainly awesome. Leave it to the world’s biggest Metal band to announce that they are going to play a live show in Chicago, on the same day of their announcement….say what? Yep, that’s exactly what Metallica did on Monday September 20th in Chicago. In a last minute announcement, Metallica revealed that they’d be performing at the legendary Metro Theater on Monday afternoon, for a show that night! That monumental announcement shocked fans, and it resulted in thousands of fans swarming the Metro Box Office, trying to get tickets. According to a rep at the venue, tickets were just $20, and fans were required to be vaccinated. Leave it to Metallica to be full of surprises!