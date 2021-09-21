CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Metallica Wows Chicago With Last Minute Impromptu Concert!

955glo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, this is certainly awesome. Leave it to the world’s biggest Metal band to announce that they are going to play a live show in Chicago, on the same day of their announcement….say what? Yep, that’s exactly what Metallica did on Monday September 20th in Chicago. In a last minute announcement, Metallica revealed that they’d be performing at the legendary Metro Theater on Monday afternoon, for a show that night! That monumental announcement shocked fans, and it resulted in thousands of fans swarming the Metro Box Office, trying to get tickets. According to a rep at the venue, tickets were just $20, and fans were required to be vaccinated. Leave it to Metallica to be full of surprises!

www.955glo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Senate reaches deal to avoid government shutdown, Schumer announces

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that senators have reached a deal on a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown. "We are ready to move forward," Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "We have an agreement on ... the continuing resolution to prevent a government shutdown, and we should be voting on that tomorrow morning."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Peoria, IL
Entertainment
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
Reuters

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupting in 'full swing' - USGS

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hawaii's Kīlauea volcano was erupting in "full swing" late on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with local media reporting that the eruption posed no immediate danger to residents. "What was once a cooling lava lake is now a new fissure eruption," USGS Volcanoes said...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Police officer given life sentence for murder of London woman

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A British police officer was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday for the murder of Sarah Everard as she walked home in the evening after visiting friends in south London, a case which stirred protests over male violence towards women. Wayne Couzens,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Impromptu#The Metro Box Office
NBC News

YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine videos, bans major accounts

YouTube announced a total ban Wednesday on vaccine misinformation and the termination of the accounts of several prominent anti-vaccine influencers, including Joseph Mercola and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing “the need to remove egregious harmful content.”. The new policy was crafted as the company began to see false claims about...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy