Girls soccer: Boyle, Allamby lead Woodbury past Paulsboro

By Nestor F. Sebastian
NJ.com
NJ.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Senior Katie Boyle notched a hat trick and junior Ellie Allamby added two goals as Woodbury toppled Paulsboro 5-2 in Paulsboro. With the win, Woodbury (2-3) snapped a two-game losing streak entering Wednesday’s home game against Penns Grove. For Paulsboro (0-5), sophomore Brooklyn Graham and junior Arianna Martinez scored a...

