Girls soccer: Boyle, Allamby lead Woodbury past Paulsboro

West Windsor-Plainsboro South holds on to beat Lawrence in a crazy contest. A ref from the stands? A late disallowed goal? Some contentious play in the final minutes? If you were looking for those things, and you happened to be at the WW-P South Lawrence match Monday night, you must have been in your glory. The first half was played with a ref from the stands (after one did not show), and it was the Pirates that took a 1-0 lead through Aidan Grund. But in the final 10 minutes, it all kicked off: WW-P South keeper Shane Dowling put a ball down on the turf and picked it up again, giving away an indirect free kick which was taken quickly and scored by the Cardinals. The goal was disallowed, though, because the ref had not blown the ball back into play (which is not necessary), and South held on for a thrilling 1-0 win.

SOCCER ・ 2 HOURS AGO