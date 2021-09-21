CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EVMS project targets diabetes in Western Tidewater

By Staff Reports
smithfieldtimes.com
 7 days ago

Eastern Virginia Medical School is launching a major effort to target diabetes in Western Tidewater — a largely rural area where the disease is a leading cause of hospitalizations and death. The $800,000, four-year project is expected to launch by early 2022, according to an EVMS press release. It will...

www.smithfieldtimes.com

Comments / 0

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
