Minnesota State

Antoine Suggs Charged With Murdering 4 Minnesotans Found Dead In Wisconsin Cornfield

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Antoine Suggs is charged in connection with the deaths of four Minnesotans, who were all found in an abandoned SUV in a western Wisconsin cornfield. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says 38-year-old Suggs, from Scottsdale, Arizona, faces four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, Loyace Foreman III, 35, Matthew Pettus, 26, and Jasmine Sturm, 30. Investigators say all four were fatally shot in the head in St. Paul on Sept. 12.

