Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's Closest Save to Date

First appearing in the series following the conclusion of the Freeza Saga, the son of Vegeta quickly became one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball Z's history, and it's no surprise that even to this day fans of the Shonen franchise are continuing to create new fan works that honor the future version of Trunks. While Trunks made an appearance in the Dragon Ball Super storyline known as the Goku Black Saga, most anime fans will always remember the warrior from the future thanks to his first appearance wherein he struck down Freeza in a single blow.

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO