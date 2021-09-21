CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dragon Ball Super Reveals Goku's Closest Save to Date

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Ball is no stranger to delivering nail-biting tension by putting key characters in serious peril during battle. After all, ever since Dragon Ball Z the series has held a reputation for sacrificing major characters in order to advance a battle or spark new power-ups - and you never know when one of those surprise deaths could happen. Dragon Ball Super has played things a lot safer than Dragon Ball Z did, as most of the major characters in the series have managed to live to fight another day. However, Dragon Ball Super manga Chapter 76 set the stage for Vegeta's potential downfall - but thanks to Goku, that crisis was averted!

comicbook.com

