Surry School Board approves LGBT policy
Surry County’s School Board voted unanimously on Sept. 14 to enact policy changes pertaining to LGBT students. Per state law, school boards have through the end of this month to adopt transgender protections “consistent with” or “more comprehensive than” a series of Virginia Department of Education model policies pertaining to the use of bathrooms and locker rooms, student privacy, bullying and harassment, dress codes and sex-specific school activities, with the exception of athletics, which are governed by the Virginia High School League.www.smithfieldtimes.com
