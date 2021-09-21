Kail Lowry applauds Javi Marroquin after son Lincoln gets praised for being ‘role model student’
By James Carter
editorials24.com
7 days ago
Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry gushed to her fans about her and Javi Marroquin’s son, Lincoln, after he received praise at school. Lincoln is apparently doing such a good job at school that his teacher took Kail to the side to commend her “role model student” son. After picking...
TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry shared an adorable photo of her with her four boys as she celebrated her eldest son starting sixth grade. The 29-year-old shared her pride as Isaac, who she welcomed with ex Jo Rivera, and her second eldest Lincoln, who she shares with Javi Marroquin, got ready for their first day back at school.
TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry gushed over Javi Marroquin's new photo as the reality star's fans have begged the exes to get back together. Javi, 28, shared snapshots and a short video from his trip to Missouri with his son Lincoln, seven, on Instagram. The father and son had gone to...
TEEN Mom's Javi Marroquin reunited with his ex Lauren Comeau for their son Eli's first tee-ball game after he had reportedly 'called cops on her' in an alleged fight. A Teen Mom fan page revealed snapshots of the reunion between Lauren, 29, and Javi, 28, on Instagram. The MTV stars...
Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin has had enough of the drama and thinks his baby mama Kail Lowry needs to “grow up” after she dredged up past insults from Lauren Comeau and Chris Lopez. Over the summer, Kail went on a tirade after Javi Marroquin’s former fiancee. Lauren Comeau...
Kail Lowry sent well wishes to her baby daddy Chris Lopez upon news that he’s expecting a third child, but Teen Mom 2 fans think she was just being ‘petty.’. Before Chris even had a chance to announce that he was going to be a father again, Kail beat him to the punch.
TEEN Mom star Kailyn Lowry revealed her ex Javi Marroquin had helped her out of a bad situation just before she slammed his other baby mama. The 29-year-old, who shares son Lincoln with Javi, put his ex Lauren Comeau on blast earlier this week, claiming she called her a "fat f**k.”
TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry has shared a cryptic post about ‘more love’ amid her nasty feud with ex Javi Marroquin over Lauren Comeau. The colourful post comes after Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories last week to accuse Lauren of calling her names. 5. Kailyn has posted a crypic message...
Watch: "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4. Kailyn Lowry has had enough of the speculation. In recent weeks, fans have questioned if the Teen Mom 2 star is back with her ex Javi Marroquin. In fact, the couple was recently spotted on social media cheering on their 7-year-old son Lincoln at a football game.
Congrats? “Teen Mom 2” star Kailyn Lowry appeared to trace that she was engaged, sparking rumors to swirl amongst followers. “Why are folks saying you are engaged to child daddy No. 3?” a fan inquire through Instagram on September 16, per In Touch Weekly. Lowry, 29, did not have any...
Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry is denying she took aim at her baby daddies in her latest diss about staying with cheaters. Kail Lowry isn’t known for having peaceful relationships with her three baby daddies, Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, and Chris Lopez. It seems as though Kail is always...
For all those who want Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry to get back with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lowry says it's out the question. During a recent Q&A the mother of four held on her Instagram Stories, Lowry 29, let fans know that there's no chance in hell that she and Marroquin would reunite. The two, who share a 7-year-old son, Lincoln, simply responded to the question: "I'm not going to get back with Javi," she wrote. "The answer is no."
TEEN Mom Kailyn Lowry gave fans another update on the construction of her massive Delaware mansion. Late last month, the mom of four revealed her new home will feature an outdoor bathroom just for the pool. Kailyn shared videos to her Instagram Stories showing wires hanging from the wood beams...
Kailynn Lowry is once again finding herself embroiled in drama from her exes. On Tuesday, September 21, the 29-year-old reality star posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story along with a caption that read, "Shout out to Chris & Lauren for calling me a fat f**k, fat POS and told me to get running," referring to Lauren Comeau and her ex boyfriend Chris Lopez.
TEEN Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez blasted her for “playing the victim card” by sharing a cryptic quote. He made the claims amid their nasty feud. Shortly after Kailyn, 29, accused Chris and her ex Javi Marroquin’s baby mama Lauren Comeau of calling her a “fat f**k,” the father of two appears to have clapped back.
Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
Could Anna Duggar have already given birth to her seventh baby? With a recent hint from her mother-in-law, Michelle Duggar, speculation that baby number seven is almost here is ramping up. When is Anna Duggar due to give birth to baby number seven?. When Josh and Anna announced that they...
90 Day Fiance viewers met Stacey Silva back when her twin sister Darcey was dating Jesse on Before the 90 Days. It was apparent then that both Darcey and Stacey had some work done and they talked about getting cosmetic procedures done together. Since that time, the Silva twins have gotten a lot more plastic surgeries and many viewers are convinced that Darcey is behind it and that Stacey just goes along.
Mama June Shannon is so proud of rumored boyfriend Jordan McCollum’s progress in his journey to sobriety that she couldn’t help but cry after seeing his recent post on social media. The 24-year-old TikTok influencer shared a new update on the short-form, video-sharing platform Wednesday to show his fans how...
Vicki Gunvalson’s son-in-law was forced to reveal the sex of his fourth child after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star ruined their gender reveal party. Ryan Culberson was left fuming after his famous mother-in-law shared a private family video announcing the child’s gender on Instagram without permission. The...
Cardi B and husband Offset are a happy couple as they welcome their second baby. The rappers shared the news on Instagram on Monday, along with photos of the newborn. First, the 28-year-old rapper shared a photo featuring Offset and the baby. The mother of two covered the newborn baby...
Comments / 4