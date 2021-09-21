Smithfield approves Pinewood Heights sale
Smithfield’s Town Council voted unanimously Sept. 7 to approve the sale of two Pinewood Heights lots to Robert Livengood, chief executive officer of L&L Marine Inc. Livengood, whose company builds docks and piers, had approached the town roughly a year ago about acquiring the two currently vacant lots at the end of the Carver Avenue cul-de-sac, which front along the Pagan River. L&L already has a commercial facility at 501 Carver Avenue and proposes to construct a landing on the two nearby lots to load and unload construction materials to a barge.www.smithfieldtimes.com
