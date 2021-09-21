Giants’ Logan Ryan defends James Bradberry with Steph Curry analogy

Opening Statement: "First off, I've got to give credit to that team. They did a good job down the stretch, obviously more than we did to win the game. But, I saw a lot of improvement from our team the last four days getting ready for this game. I'm proud of the way they responded from the last game. There is a lot of things to build on going forward. But obviously in a game like this you can see the margin of error with the score. It was a tight game and there is a lot of little things that add up over time. We've got to clean some stuff up as a team, keep moving forward, keep learning from the negatives, building on the positives to put us on course to improve as a team."

