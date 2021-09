The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee's new Franklin facility, which will be called the Briscoe Family YMCA Wellness Center, is set to open in the Ballpark Commons on Nov. 1. The new Franklin facility is part of the YMCA's strategic plan to be smaller, more intentional and within the neighborhoods, said Carrie Wall, CEO of the YMCA. These conversations started pre-pandemic, but Wall said the Covid-19 pandemic has now allowed the YMCA to utilize the Franklin facility as a good pilot for some of its other projects, such as the downtown Milwaukee YMCA facility or the new central YMCA, for which the organization is seeking a good location.

