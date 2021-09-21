Avalanche training camp: Five burning questions as 2021-22 season approaches

Every four years, USA Hockey’s Board of Directors votes on proposed rule changes. Ahead of this season, there have been new rules implemented for 2021-25. First, the rule book language has been updated to emphasize the principles outlined in the “Declaration of Safety, Fair Play and Respect.” These include eliminating hits that are meant to punish or intimidate an opponent or where there is no effort to win possession of the puck. Additionally, the offside rule eliminates tag-up offside at all Youth and Girls levels of play. Immediate offside is now applied at all levels except High School and Adult classifications. Another notable rule change is that players may not ice the puck while on the penalty kill, with High School and Adult classifications being excluded. The final major notable rule change is changing “body contact” to “competitive contact,” incorporating language from the Declaration of Safety, Fair Play and Respect. This is to emphasize any contact within the sport as being competitive in nature, with aims to possess the puck, and is encouraged at all levels of play.

