CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Avalanche training camp: Five burning questions as 2021-22 season approaches

By Mike Chambers
Denver Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Avalanche, once again the Stanley Cup preseason favorite, begins its 26th training camp Wednesday with physicals and testing at Ball Arena. On-ice sessions begin Thursday at Family Sports Center under pre-COVID conditions, with media and fans welcome to watch two sessions beginning at 8:45 and 11 a.m. through Saturday.

www.denverpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Hockey

Frequently Asked Questions About New Rules For 2021-22 Season

Every four years, USA Hockey’s Board of Directors votes on proposed rule changes. Ahead of this season, there have been new rules implemented for 2021-25. First, the rule book language has been updated to emphasize the principles outlined in the “Declaration of Safety, Fair Play and Respect.” These include eliminating hits that are meant to punish or intimidate an opponent or where there is no effort to win possession of the puck. Additionally, the offside rule eliminates tag-up offside at all Youth and Girls levels of play. Immediate offside is now applied at all levels except High School and Adult classifications. Another notable rule change is that players may not ice the puck while on the penalty kill, with High School and Adult classifications being excluded. The final major notable rule change is changing “body contact” to “competitive contact,” incorporating language from the Declaration of Safety, Fair Play and Respect. This is to emphasize any contact within the sport as being competitive in nature, with aims to possess the puck, and is encouraged at all levels of play.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

New York Rangers Unveil 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

The New York Rangers open up training camp on Wednesday, with on-ice activities set to start on Thursday, and an official roster has just been released. A quick glance at this roster reveals that there really aren’t any surprises or out of nowhere PTOs, which makes sense given the makeup of the roster. While there’s obviously room for improvement down the middle, specifically within the top-six, you likely aren’t going to find a player who fits the bill on a professional tryout.
NHL
Yardbarker

LA Kings reveal complete 2021-22 training camp schedule

10:00 a.m. – Group A Practice. 7:00 p.m. – at Arizona Coyotes (Preseason Game #1) 7:00 p.m. – at San Jose Sharks (Preseason Game #2) Frozen Fury (Salt Lake City, Utah) 7:00 p.m. – Vegas Golden Knights (Preseason Game #3) *All times are PT. Full rosters will be announced before...
NHL
chatsports.com

Four random Penguins thoughts as training camp approaches

Not going to lie, I was struggling to think of an idea this week to fill this spot. Not because I do not necessarily have an idea, but because I have several thoughts kicking around in my head and wanted to address all of them. So consider this a random Penguins grab bag for a Wednesday morning as NHL training camps approach.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
chatsports.com

Colorado Avalanche to have 13 games broadcast nationally during the 2021-22 season

Earlier this year, the NHL announced that ESPN and TNT would be replacing NBC as the league's national broadcast partner. In an attempt to grow viewership, the NHL has moved to a multi-partner system that more closely resembles that of the NBA - both in terms of diversification across networks and how the game will be marketed on a national stage.
NHL
NHL

Avalanche 2021-22 National TV Broadcast Schedule

Colorado featured in 13 nationally televised games. The Colorado Avalanche is set to appear in 13 nationally televised games in the United States on ESPN and TNT in 2021-22 after The Walt Disney Company and Turner Sports unveiled their broadcast schedules on Thursday. Included in the telecast schedule is the...
NHL
NHL

Maple Leafs Announce 2021-22 Training Camp Roster

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today the hockey club's 2021-22 training camp roster. The Maple Leafs have invited 49 players to training camp which includes 26 forwards, 17 defencemen and six goaltenders. The team's first on-ice session will commence on Thursday, September 23 at the Ford Performance Centre. On-ice sessions...
NHL
NBC Sports

Colorado Avalanche: 2021-22 NHL season preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. Over the next month we’ll be examining best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Colorado Avalanche. 2020-21 Season Review. •...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Sikura
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Artem Anisimov
Person
Cody Mcleod
Person
Stefan Matteau
Person
Ryan Murray
Person
Brandon Saad
Person
Roland Mckeown
Person
Kurtis Macdermid
Person
Tyson Jost
FanSided

What is Hendrix Lapierre’s future with the Washington Capitals?

Hendrix Lapierre was the Washington Capitals first round selection in the 2020 draft. A pick that looked like a potential steal, Lapierre has vastly improved while also avoiding injuries since being picked. A 6’0″ and 180 lbs build, Lapierre is an extremely skilled player who can play left wing or...
NHL
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Avalanche encounters COVID-19 concerns to begin on-ice training camp

Avalanche free-agent depth signings Stefan Matteau and Roland McKeown are in COVID-19 protocol and did not participate in Thursday’s first day of on-ice training camp, which ended with timed end-to-end conditioning drills at Family Sports Center. Following the two morning sessions, Avs coach Jared Bednar said Matteau, a forward, and...
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Countdown to camp: 11 Penguins prospects to know for the 2021-22 season

To count down the days until Penguins training camp, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette beat writers Matt Vensel and Mike DeFabo will dive into a new topic each day until the first puck rattles the plexiglass at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex on Thursday. Today, let’s take a look at minor-league prospects to monitor.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche Training Camp Will Feature 3 Major Roster Spot Battles

The opening of training camp is akin to the first day of school – reconvening with familiar faces, reacquainting oneself with the ebbs and flows of a grueling hockey season, and a renewed opportunity to make a positive first impression. Being prominent Stanley Cup contenders, the Colorado Avalanche will have fewer opportunities to offer to those aspiring to crack the big club, but specific spots in the lineup remain up for grabs. In particular, the team is hoping one of several qualified candidates cements their claim to the second-line left wing, bottom-pair defenseman, and bottom-six forward openings. Now, let’s meet the contestants.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Stanley Cup#Family Sports Center#Canadians#Boston College#Macdermid#The Los Angeles Kings#Ahl#The New York Rangers
Sportsnet.ca

Watch Live: Canucks' Benning speaks ahead of 2021-22 training camp

The Vancouver Canucks will have a number of new faces in training camp this year, but the biggest story surrounding the team is the two players who are absent: Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. General manager Jim Benning will meet with the media Wednesday to answer questions about the two...
NHL
NHL

Avalanche Announces 2021 Training Camp Schedule

The Colorado Avalanche begins on-ice practices at its 2021 training camp on Thursday, Sept. 23, the team announced on Monday. Colorado's camp will be held from Sept. 23-27 at the team's practice facility, Family Sports Center in Centennial, Colorado. The squad will be split into two groups, with each taking the ice for approximately an hour and a half each day.
NHL
Yardbarker

Stars’ Storylines to Watch for at 2021-22 Training Camp

We are now just days away from the start of Dallas Stars training camp on September 23. Heading into the first full season in years, there are a lot of questions this team will need to answer. Who will be in goal? Are their top players fully recovered from previous injuries? Which prospects, if any, will make the jump to the NHL? Can they score more goals while maintaining their elite defense? These will be the focuses for this team going forward and the top storylines to watch throughout camp in 2021-22.
NHL
litterboxcats.com

Panthers hit the ice today to start training camp for the 2021-22 season

The Florida Panthers will kick off training camp for its 28th season of play with a 47-man roster consisting of 27 forwards, 15 defensemen and five goaltenders. The first on-ice session of training camp will take place this morning at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. Training camp practices will be...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets to open 2021 Training Camp on Wednesday, Sept. 22

The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 21st National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 22. Players will report for physicals at McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Ohio State University. Media availability will begin following the first day of on ice activities on Thursday, September 23. If there are any media requests prior to that, please reach out to the Blue Jackets communications department.
NHL
chatsports.com

9 storylines to follow as the Canucks kickstart their 2021-22 training camp

A pivotal season for the Vancouver Canucks kicks off with training camp today. The Canucks are aiming to rebound and make it back to the playoffs after one of the worst seasons in franchise history. They’ll do so with 26 (!!!) new faces who weren’t with the club last season.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy