TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — A St. Louis-based franchisee on Tuesday opened the first Missouri location of StretchLab, an "assisted stretching" studio, in Town and Country. The studio, at 161 Lamp and Lantern Village, is owned by franchisees Laurel and Alan Burke of Creve Coeur through their BLAS Family Enterprises Inc. Fred Ford is the location's general manager. An entity affiliated with Maryland Heights-based Otis & Clark Properties owns the Lamp & Lantern Village Shopping Center property where the studio is located, according to St. Louis County records.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO