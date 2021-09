In terms of physical dominance, the first names that come to mind are LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal. Since the eras of Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, no superstars have imposed their strength and physical ability better than The King and The Diesel. 2-time MVP and current NBA champion Giannis Antetokounmpo might be joining this list soon, but he has a very long road ahead of him.

NBA ・ 25 DAYS AGO