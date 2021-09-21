CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Just Passed Another Extreme Anti-Abortion Bill

By Editorial Standards
romper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a month after a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect in Texas, state legislators have passed a new anti-abortion bill, this time focusing on limiting medication abortions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a new bill into law, which bans abortion-inducing drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol from being used in the state seven weeks into a pregnancy. Reproductive rights advocates have consistently called medication abortion safe and effective.

www.romper.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Now That Opponents of the Texas Abortion Ban Are Using Its Provisions To Defeat It, Pro-Life Activists Are Crying Foul

S.B. 8, a Texas law that took effect at the beginning of this month, authorizes "any person" to sue "any person" who performs an abortion after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, facilitates it, or "intends" to do so. Plaintiffs, who are promised at least $10,000 in "statutory damages" per abortion plus compensation for their legal expenses if they win, need not live in Texas or allege any personal injury or interest. The only limitation is that they cannot be state or local officials, who are explicitly barred from trying to enforce the law.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
PennLive.com

Florida rep introduces an abortion bill: Here’s how it compares to what Texas just passed

AUSTIN, Texas — A Florida state representative has introduced an abortion bill weeks after Texas’ new abortion law went into effect. State Rep. Webster Barnaby’s bill would require doctors to alert women who are seeking an abortion if a “fetal heartbeat” is detectable and prohibits a physician from conducting an abortion if it’s detected. This can occur six to eight weeks into a pregnancy. Current Florida law allows for abortions to be conducted up to 24 weeks into gestation except in cases of life or health endangerment.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Chicago turns tables on Texas Republicans with adverts urging businesses and workers to flee new abortion laws

The government of Chicago is urging Texans unhappy with their state’s new abortion ban and voting rights restrictions to flee north.In a full page advert published in the Dallas Morning News earlier this month, the city trumpeted its belief in “every person’s right to vote” and “protecting reproductive rights”, telling businesses and workers to “come to Chicago”.On Wednesday, Illinois governor JB Pritzker followed up with letters to the chief executives of Texan companies such as Dell, Oracle, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, asking them to move their headquarters to a state that “ensures women succeed”.The PR offensive turns the tables...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Senate Bill#The Guttmacher Institute#The U S Supreme Court
bloomberglaw.com

Abortion Access in Texas Is Annihilated—And It’s Just the Beginning

This month, in the shadows of its docket, five U.S. Supreme Court justices—a majority of whom are President Trump appointees—allowed a blatantly unconstitutional abortion ban to virtually end abortion access in Texas. The court ultimately chose to take away people’s fundamental, constitutional rights, and approve a system of lawless vigilantism,...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
willmarradio.com

Ellison joins fight against Texas "Heartbeat" anti-abortion bill

(St. Paul MN-) Minnesota Attorney General, Democrat Keith Ellison has joined counterparts in two dozen other states supporting the U-S Justice Department's challenge to a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. Ellison says the "blatantly unconstitutional" law hurts women not only in Texas but also in Minnesota and across the country. Meanwhile state Representative Tim Miller, Republican from Prinsburg, is sponsoring a "heartbeat" abortion bill modeled after one passed in Iowa:
TEXAS STATE
People

Florida Lawmaker Introduces 'Extreme' Abortion Bill Nearly Identical to Texas' Controversial Law

The bill rewrites the state's laws and allows private citizens to sue anyone who facilitates an abortion after six weeks, just like Texas' law that went into effect this month. A Florida lawmaker introduced a bill that's comparable to the controversial law in Texas that essentially banned abortions and deputized private citizens to target anyone who assists in one.
FLORIDA STATE
Tufts Daily

The extremity of the Texas abortion ban: What this means for women in the U.S.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Supreme Court allowed Texas to uphold what is now the most repressive abortion law in the United States. The structure of Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB 8) mirrors the “heartbeat bills” of states like Georgia and Ohio, banning abortions past the detection of a fetal heartbeat. However, the law in Texas is the first to bypass federal blocking due to a backdoor provision that calls for enforcement by civil action rather than by the state itself. Instead of designating government officials to enforce the law, SB 8 gives citizens the ability to sue anyone who aids an unlawful abortion and allows them to collect at least $10,000 in the process.
TEXAS STATE
commonwealthtimes.org

Texas anti-abortion law SB8 is unconstitutional and totalitarian

Earlier this month, people across the United States watched in complete outrage as the most restrictive law against abortion in our country’s history went into effect in Texas. The law — Texas Senate Bill 8 (SB8) — bans nearly all abortions after six weeks; the only exceptions are cases in...
TEXAS STATE
nbc24.com

Texas abortion bill sparks debate on college campuses

WASHINGTON (SBG) - The Texas law banning abortion once cardiac activity is detected, which usually occurs around six weeks and before many women are aware they are pregnant, is sparking fierce debate between college students, including on the campus of Texas A&M. “While it is one of the most strict...
COLLEGES
theurbannews.com

GOP Lawmakers Pass Anti-Rioting Bill

The North Carolina Republican legislative agenda is quickly mirroring the national Republican Party legislative agenda. Last week, North Carolina joined at least 19 other states that either have passed anti-Critical Race Theory laws, or are debating them. North Carolina has also joined a plethora of states that have ratified restrictive...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Mother Jones

Texas Republicans Just Passed a Slew of Extreme Laws. Now They’ll Gerrymander to Stay in Power.

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. In recent weeks, the GOP-controlled Texas legislature has passed some of the country’s most unpopular and divisive policies: a six-week ban on abortion enforced by citizen bounty hunters; a prohibition on teaching students about “critical race theory” and the 1619 Project; and a sweeping voter suppression law targeting communities of color. Despite the national outcry, Texas Republicans seem unconcerned about a backlash in their home state. Here’s why: They know they can choose their own electorate rather than the electorate choosing them.
TEXAS STATE
floridianpress.com

Florida Lawmaker Files Texas-Style Abortion Bill

It wasn’t long for a Florida State Legislator to file a “Texas-style” Abortion ban bill, as Rep. Webster Barnaby (R) just filed the third rail piece of legislation that several Republican lawmakers, including Conservative Rep. Anthony Sabatini, said would be filed after Texas’s anti-abortion measure to effect last month. The...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy