Texas Just Passed Another Extreme Anti-Abortion Bill
Less than a month after a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy went into effect in Texas, state legislators have passed a new anti-abortion bill, this time focusing on limiting medication abortions. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a new bill into law, which bans abortion-inducing drugs like mifepristone and misoprostol from being used in the state seven weeks into a pregnancy. Reproductive rights advocates have consistently called medication abortion safe and effective.www.romper.com
