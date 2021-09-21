CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jojo Siwa’s First Appearance On DWTS Makes History

Cover picture for the articleJojo Siwa made beautiful history on Monday night when she took to the Dancing With The Stars stage with dance partner Jenna Johnson. The YouTube star became the first person in the show’s history to dance with a same-sex partner, and it was a triumphant moment of representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

GoldDerby

Derek Hough on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ having its first same-sex couple: ‘I think it’s going to be fantastic’

The news of “Dancing with the Stars” featuring its first same-sex couple with JoJo Siwa and a female pro on the upcoming 30th season may have surprised some fans, but definitely not Derek Hough. “For me, it’s not really a big surprise,” Hough said backstage at Sunday’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards after winning his third Best Choreography statuette (watch via our sister site Deadline). “I think, being in the U.K., living there for 10 years, all-girl competitions are very, very common for ballroom dancers. They’ve been doing it for many, many, many years, so for me, it’s just kinda like I’m...
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa (‘Dancing with the Stars’): Watch her historic quickstep with same-sex partner Jenna Johnson

“Dancing with the Stars” saved the best for last during the season 30 premiere on Monday night, September 20. At least, the judges thought it was the best. JoJo Siwa topped the leaderboard on night one while making history in the process. Watch her quickstep above. Siwa was one of the first two contestants announced for the season, and with that announcement came the news that she would be the first “DWTS” contestant ever to compete with a same-sex partner. It certainly took the show long enough to get there after same-sex performances had been featured on “So You Think You...
vtcynic.com

JoJo Siwa is the role model we all need

I used to hate JoJo Siwa’s sparkly outfits, catchy songs and frivolous YouTube videos. Now I love and respect them. Siwa rose to fame at the age of nine on the popular reality show “Dance Moms” and has since become somewhat of a pop culture icon with her own Nickelodeon show, according to a January 24 USA Today article.
Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
Billboard

Jojo Siwa ‘Crushes’ Jimmy Fallon In Dance-Off: Watch

Word of warning: don’t enter a dance-off with JoJo Siwa until you’ve put in all the work. Siwa stopped by The Tonight Show for a chat with its host Jimmy Fallon. But first, a dance off. It proved a dangerous move for Fallon, a breeze for Siwa. The spot started...
UPI News

JoJo Siwa says she celebrates four anniversaries with girlfriend

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- JoJo Siwa says she celebrates four anniversaries with her girlfriend every month. The 18-year-old dancer and YouTube personality explained on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon how she and girlfriend Kylie Prew celebrate the anniversaries of four relationship milestones. Siwa confirmed that she...
Life and Style Weekly

‘DWTS’ Season 30 1st Songs: See Suni Lee, JoJo Siwa and More Celebs’ Opening Number Tracks

It’s happening! Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres on Monday, September 20 — and the celebs all have killer first songs for their opening dance numbers. The new cast was announced on September 8. Initially, singer and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee were revealed as the first cast members on August 26. Following that announcement, Spice Girls alum Mel C, Bachelor season 25 lead Matt James, Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, actor Brian Austin Green, former YouTuber Olivia Jade, The Office alum Melora Hardin and viral Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby were also revealed as part of season 30.
My Clallam County

'Dancing with the Stars' season 30 recap: JoJo Siwa's historic first performance puts her atop leaderboard

Dancing with the Stars welcomed back head judge Len Goodman and a live studio audience when kicking off its 30th season on Monday. Of course, a brand-new season brought a fresh crop of stars who brought their A-game to the ballroom floor. Besides Goodman, fellow judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough regularly remarked on how the competitors exceeded their expectations for a first-night performance.
FOXBusiness

A look at 'Dancing with the Stars' competitor JoJo Siwa's business endeavors, rise to fame

JoJo Siwa might be only 18, but that hasn't stopped her from becoming an entrepreneur. Siwa made history on Monday night's Season 30 premiere of "Dancing with the Stars." The teen is the first celebrity to be paired with a dance pro of the same sex. Her rise to fame dates back to years ago when she became a cast member of "Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition" before appearing on "Dance Moms."
Footwear News

JoJo Siwa Made History on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in Bedazzled Purple Heels

JoJo Siwa not only looked flawless, but she made her mark on Monday night on “Dancing with the Stars” history as the first contestant to compete with a partner of the same sex. Siwa, the colorful and energetic “Dance Mom” alum, wore a neon green crop top embellished with a large, orange sparkly bow — what the dancer might be known best for. She also wore purple loose pleated pants with a matching orange and green waistband. She wore bedazzled purple low heels with neon green detailing. Her partner, Jenna Johnson, wore a very similar ensemble to Siwa’s. Johnson wore the same...
nickiswift.com

Why JoJo Siwa Is Nervous About Dancing With The Stars

JoJo Siwa may have launched into superstardom after her time on "Dance Moms," but despite her success, she still gets nervous before a new gig. That's exactly how she feels about "Dancing with the Stars," as she explained to Jimmy Fallon on September 15. "I'm so excited," she gushed. "I told myself after "Dance Moms" that I was never allowed to be nervous again, and I stuck to that actually because I miss out on the fun if I'm always nervous." Even though her nerves won't stop her from competing, she still feels the pressure of the competition. "But being in rehearsals it is so hard. And everyone's like, 'Well you're a dancer so you got it, right?' And I'm like 'Yes! But—' I explain it like a football player trying to play baseball. It's still a sport, it's just a really different sport... You know, the styles of dancing I'm trained in are very different than everything ballroom."
940wfaw.com

Jojo Siwa Bashes Nickelodeon Over Upcoming Tour

Jojo Siwa slammed Nickelodeon for stopping her from using the songs from her film, The J Team on her upcoming tour. She went after the network in a series of tweets on Tuesday (Sept. 14th) and Wednesday (Sept. 15th) . Siwa explained, “I go out on tour in January. My...
Sioux City Journal

RECAP: Too many contestants glut first 'Dancing with the Stars'; Jojo Siwa tops ranks

If you know everyone who’s on this year’s “Dancing With the Stars,” you're a better television watcher than most. There are so many contestants (and new pros), it’s impossible to separate the influencers from the actors. Who’s here? Who knows?. Sure, Martin Kove (from “Cobra Kai”) sleepwalked through his routine...
HelloGiggles

JoJo Siwa Slammed Nickelodeon for Not Letting Her Perform Her Own Songs

Nickelodeon sweetheart JoJo Siwa has a busy few months ahead of her. It was announced earlier this month that she'd be one of the 18 contestants vying for the mirrorball trophy on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars and that she would be making history as the first contestant to be paired with a same-sex pro dancer. She'll have a quick second to catch her breath and enjoy the holidays with her family and girlfriend Kylie Prew and then she'll be heading back on her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour with Nickelodeon. It all sounded very exciting until she got a soul-crushing call from Nickelodeon.
GoldDerby

JoJo Siwa’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cha cha was ‘full of vitality,’ but judges think there’s one thing she needs to fix [WATCH]

JoJo Siwa closed the show during the “Dancing with the Stars” season premiere with her historic same-sex performance with pro partner Jenna Johnson. But how did she do with her cha cha in week two when one celebrity was ultimately sent home on “First Elimination” night? Watch her routine above, and see what the judges had to say about her performance below. SEE‘Dancing with the Stars’ First Elimination night recap: How did ‘DWTS’ deal with Cheryl Burke’s COVID, and who was sent home? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG] Len Goodman: “I just saw before this my favorite ballroom dance of the season [Amanda Kloots‘s...
