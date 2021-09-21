CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

DOJ sues American Airlines, JetBlue to block "unprecedented" alliance

By Shawna Chen
Axios
Axios
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Justice Department on Tuesday sued American Airlines and JetBlue to block an "unprecedented series of agreements" that will consolidate the two airlines' operations in Boston and New York City. Why it matters: The civil antitrust complaint alleges that the planned Northeast Alliance (NEA) "will cause hundreds of millions of...

www.axios.com

Comments / 1

Related
prdaily.com

Google buys $2.1 billion office building in NYC, patrons avoid companies that lack sustainability and DE&I policies, and DOJ sues American Airlines and JetBlue

McDonald’s is starting to make the toys that come with its Happy Meals more sustainable by building them with renewable, recycled or certified bio-based and plant-based materials. The fast-food giant has set a goal to accomplish this by 2025. “Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result...
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Justice Department files antitrust suit against American Airlines and JetBlue over northeast alliance

The Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston and reduce JetBlue’s incentive to […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Parker
Person
Robin Hayes
Person
Merrick Garland
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Domestic Air Travel#Northeast Alliance#Nea#The Justice Department#Delta
13newsnow.com

New USPS delivery delays take effect Oct. 1: What you should know

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been frustrated with the post office this year, you probably won't be thrilled to hear this. Their service is going to get even slower. Starting Friday, Oct. 1, the U.S. Postal Service will implement new standards for First Class Mail. The current benchmark is one to three days but the Postal Service says this will now be one to five days.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Trump loses NDA case against Omarosa Manigault Newman

Former President Trump has lost an effort to enforce a nondisclosure agreement against former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman over her tell-all book about serving in his administration. State of play: The arbitrator, Andrew Brown, wrote in a decision that the definition of what comment was protected by the...
POTUS
USA TODAY

Snail mail slowdown

A man who shot and killed 5 people at a Maryland newspaper was sentenced. And a ghost town was uncovered in Utah after over 60 years. It's Tuesday's news.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
United Airlines
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Axios

Scoop: Labor-management hostility erupts in Gannett newsrooms

The NewsGuild of New York has filed unfair labor practice charges against Gannett, the largest local media company in the country, according to documents reviewed by Axios. Why it matters: Conversations with journalists across several Gannett newsrooms reveal attempts by Gannett management to undermine union efforts via alleged threats to pay increases, 401(k) matches and diversity initiatives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

North Carolina hospital system fires 175 unvaccinated workers

A North Carolina-based hospital system has fired roughly 175 unvaccinated employees for failing to comply with its vaccine mandate. Why it matters: It's one of the largest-ever cases of mass terminations spurred by a vaccine requirement. Over 99% of its 35,000 employees have adhered to the mandate, according to Novant director of media and influencer relations Megan Rivers.
EDUCATION
Axios

Judge temporarily blocks South Carolina ban on school mask mandates

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked South Carolina's ban on mask mandates in schools, ruling that it discriminated against students with disabilities and violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Why it matters: As mask bans extend to public schools around the country, parents and disability rights activists have sounded...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Meredith and Dotdash merger would form lifestyle juggernaut

A deal between IAC, the internet holding company led by media mogul Barry Diller, and Meredith Corp., the magazine giant, would create one of the largest food, home and lifestyle media companies in the world. Driving the news: The Wall Street Journal reported last week that IAC is in talks...
BUSINESS
The Independent

United Airlines to axe hundreds of unvaccinated staff

United Airlines is set to lay off hundreds of employees who have refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.The carrier announced that roughly 600 members of staff would be axed after failing to comply with the company’s mandatory vaccination policy.This number does not include the 3 per cent who filed for exemption on religious or medical grounds. According to United, 99 per cent of its workforce presented proof of vaccination prior to the deadline.Those who have failed to prove their vaccinated status or have not put forward a valid exemption claim will have one last chance to fall into line, according...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
61K+
Followers
26K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy