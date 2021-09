NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A vaccination controversy in the NBA involves one of the league’s biggest stars and New York City’s regulations. This all comes as the new season is just around the corner, starting with Monday’s Media Day. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving’s vaccination status is officially unconfirmed, but while every Nets player was in Brooklyn at the Media Day, Kyrie was noticeably absent – at least in person. As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports, Irving spent Media Day away from his teammates. New York City requires vaccinations for any indoor activities. Irving was given ample opportunity to explain his absence. 📍 Brooklyn Nets...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO