CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homestead, FL

Arson At Homestead School Playground Caught On Cam

By 14 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WSET

Caught on video: High school officer slams student on ground

LANCASTER, Calif. (WKRC/KCAL/KCBS/CNN Newsource) - Community outrage was sparked after a high school resource deputy was caught on camera body-slamming a female student. The video was shot on August 30 at Lancaster High School. It involves a student, 16-year-old Mikaila Robinson, and an LA County Sheriff's school resource deputy. "This...
LANCASTER, CA
WRAL News

Caught on cam: Mother arrested after abusing son at gas station

Des Moines, Iowa — A mother was arrested Sunday after abusing her son at a gas station. Bystanders stepped in to help the child, and the woman is now facing charges. The shocking abuse was caught on camera, but the video is difficult to watch as a 9-year-old boy with autism screams for help inside a Quick Trip. The video shows his mother pick him up by the arms and throw him face first on the ground.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
103.3 WKFR

Was a FedEx Driver Just Caught on Cam Kidnapping a Kitten?

FedEx allegedly remains silent as a video goes viral that claims a delivery driver stole a young girl's kitten. Katie Hardy, a 5th grade teacher in Covington, Indiana turned to social media for help since she seemed to be getting nowhere with FedEx. Within 24 hours of her tweet, her daughter's kitten was returned.
COVINGTON, IN
theharlemvalleynews.net

Juvenile Alligator Caught on Middle School Property – DEC Environmental Conservation Police

Juvenile Alligator Caught on Middle School Property – Dutchess County. On Sept. 14, at approximately 1:19 am, ECO Eyler received a call from the East Fishkill Police Department reporting a four- to five-foot alligator roaming around the Van Wyck Junior High School. A next door neighbor, who just happened to look out her living room window, saw the 50-pound animal scurrying from a culvert and into the parking lot of the nearby school and immediately called 911. ECO Eyler arrived on scene and safely subdued the animal to transport it to an area animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

Black Man Left Paralyzed By Palm Beach Deputy Dies After Receiving Millions In A Settlement

Dontrell Stephens has died eight years after being left paralyzed by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2013. On Thursday, Stephens’ attorney Jack Scarola revealed he passed away Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis, Palm Beach Post reports. Scarola represented Stephens in a civil lawsuit against PBSO and helped him win a $6 million lawsuit against the police department.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
nbc11news.com

Woman missing for nine days found dead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, Sept. 13, in the afternoon, San Miguel Deputies responded to a welfare check call at the Deep Creek area outside Telluride. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased woman in a vehicle parked at the Deep Creek Trailhead. According to a Facebook post made...
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
CBS DFW

Irving Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Who Wiped Feces On Him

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 23-year-old Irving man has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy who wiped feces on him. Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. was initially arrested Wednesday for abandoning or endangering the child, identified as Jeremiah Degrate Rios. Credit: gofundme An arrest warrant affidavit says Pena-Almanza struck the child with his fists after the boy wiped feces from his dirty diaper on him. When the suspect confessed to the killing, the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Credit: Irving Police Pena-Almanza is currently at the Dallas County Jail.  
IRVING, TX
KGET 17

Three children ejected from vehicle in rollover crash

KERN COUNTY (KGET) – Three children, ages 2 to 4, were ejected from an SUV as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred just after noon today on southbound Highway 99 near Kimberlina Road. The California Highway Patrol says a tire separation on the SUV caused it to...
KERN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy