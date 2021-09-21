Arson At Homestead School Playground Caught On Cam

View more in
Homestead, FL
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Squatters are Snatching Miami's Luxury Houses for FreeToni KorazaMiami, FL
Miami daily roundup: a $100,000 COVID-19 raffle, DeSantis pushes to investigate Facebook, and moreBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Experts Warn of The Deadliest Animals in South FloridaToni KorazaFlorida State
Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming CrisisToni KorazaFlorida State
Miami daily roundup: Fall's hottest new restaurants, Zoo Miami orangutan dies, overpriced homes, and moreBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
Related
WSET
Caught on video: High school officer slams student on ground
LANCASTER, Calif. (WKRC/KCAL/KCBS/CNN Newsource) - Community outrage was sparked after a high school resource deputy was caught on camera body-slamming a female student. The video was shot on August 30 at Lancaster High School. It involves a student, 16-year-old Mikaila Robinson, and an LA County Sheriff's school resource deputy. "This...
fox5atlanta.com
Violent middle school brawl caught on camera
A violent brawl in a metro Atlanta area middle school. One girl, who said she was targeted, got a concussion. She and her Gwinnett County family are speaking out.
A doorbell camera caught an arson attempt on a Broken Arrow family’s front porch
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A family of six is still grappling with a startling incident that woke them in the middle of the night. Loud banging woke Sam Sayarath, his wife and their four children early Thursday morning. When Sayarath went outside to investigate the noise, a chair on their front porch was fire.
Caught on cam: Mother arrested after abusing son at gas station
Des Moines, Iowa — A mother was arrested Sunday after abusing her son at a gas station. Bystanders stepped in to help the child, and the woman is now facing charges. The shocking abuse was caught on camera, but the video is difficult to watch as a 9-year-old boy with autism screams for help inside a Quick Trip. The video shows his mother pick him up by the arms and throw him face first on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Was a FedEx Driver Just Caught on Cam Kidnapping a Kitten?
FedEx allegedly remains silent as a video goes viral that claims a delivery driver stole a young girl's kitten. Katie Hardy, a 5th grade teacher in Covington, Indiana turned to social media for help since she seemed to be getting nowhere with FedEx. Within 24 hours of her tweet, her daughter's kitten was returned.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Juvenile Alligator Caught on Middle School Property – DEC Environmental Conservation Police
Juvenile Alligator Caught on Middle School Property – Dutchess County. On Sept. 14, at approximately 1:19 am, ECO Eyler received a call from the East Fishkill Police Department reporting a four- to five-foot alligator roaming around the Van Wyck Junior High School. A next door neighbor, who just happened to look out her living room window, saw the 50-pound animal scurrying from a culvert and into the parking lot of the nearby school and immediately called 911. ECO Eyler arrived on scene and safely subdued the animal to transport it to an area animal rehabilitation specialist for evaluation.
Wbaltv.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Reckless driver does circles on sidewalk in front of Wisconsin high school
MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for a reckless driver who did laps on the sidewalk outside a Wisconsin high school. The incident happened about 3:45 p.m. Monday, around the time of dismissal. Investigators said the driver of a silver Hyundai was recklessly endangering safety on the sidewalks near the school....
Police asking for help identifying woman caught committing arson
Police and fire departments have been relying on the technology more frequently lately, like in the case of an incident in 2020, when Silvanti said a homeowner was able to make a life-saving call thanks to the camera.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popculture
Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI
Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
CHP identifies woman killed by falling excavator on HWY 101
A Nipomo woman was identified as the decedent in the excavator collision on Thursday. The post CHP identifies woman killed by falling excavator on HWY 101 appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
Woman ‘KILLS her boyfriend by throwing her phone at him during an argument as he was beating her - only for it to hit him on the temple’
A woman is facing a manslaughter charge after allegedly killing her boyfriend by throwing a mobile phone at his head during a violent row. The 22-year-old, named locally as Roxana Adelina Lopez, has been made a formal suspect in an ongoing probe by a criminal court in Cafayate near Salta in north-west Argentina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Black Man Left Paralyzed By Palm Beach Deputy Dies After Receiving Millions In A Settlement
Dontrell Stephens has died eight years after being left paralyzed by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputy in 2013. On Thursday, Stephens’ attorney Jack Scarola revealed he passed away Sunday from complications associated with his paralysis, Palm Beach Post reports. Scarola represented Stephens in a civil lawsuit against PBSO and helped him win a $6 million lawsuit against the police department.
nbc11news.com
Woman missing for nine days found dead
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Monday, Sept. 13, in the afternoon, San Miguel Deputies responded to a welfare check call at the Deep Creek area outside Telluride. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased woman in a vehicle parked at the Deep Creek Trailhead. According to a Facebook post made...
Fox 19
Vigil held for driver killed when steel coil falls off semi in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed Wednesday when a steel coil fell from a semi and crashed into his car has been identified. Blake Mulder, 33, of Seven Mile, Ohio, died in the crash, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Mulder was driving a Ford Edge as...
Irving Man Charged With Killing 2-Year-Old Who Wiped Feces On Him
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.com) – A 23-year-old Irving man has been charged with killing a 2-year-old boy who wiped feces on him. Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza, Jr. was initially arrested Wednesday for abandoning or endangering the child, identified as Jeremiah Degrate Rios. Credit: gofundme An arrest warrant affidavit says Pena-Almanza struck the child with his fists after the boy wiped feces from his dirty diaper on him. When the suspect confessed to the killing, the charge was upgraded to capital murder. Credit: Irving Police Pena-Almanza is currently at the Dallas County Jail.
enstarz.com
Brian Laundrie Connected To One Police Enforcer That May Be Helping Him Hide, Internet Sleuths Say
Gabby Petito news: It is believed that Gabby Petito's body may have been found in Wyoming after days of the desperate search for the Long Island native. According to a statement from the FBI, the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest are "consistent with the description" of Gabrielle Petito. The...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biblical Sacrifice Led to 5 Grisly Murders; 3 Found in Burning Dumpster: Affidavit
Jason Thornburg confessed to five murders during an interview with detectives and said three occurred over several days in a Euless motel room, Fort Worth police say. Thornburg told police he has an in-depth knowledge of the Bible and was called to commit sacrifices, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.
KGET 17
Three children ejected from vehicle in rollover crash
KERN COUNTY (KGET) – Three children, ages 2 to 4, were ejected from an SUV as the result of a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred just after noon today on southbound Highway 99 near Kimberlina Road. The California Highway Patrol says a tire separation on the SUV caused it to...
Newborn baby girl rescued from drain pipe where she was spotted sleeping alone
A newborn girl has been rescued after being spotted by a Good Samaritan as she was seen sleeping alone inside a drainage pipe. The one-month-old infant was seen lying on a makeshift bed made of carton and cloth under a bridge in Laguna province, in the Phillipines. Concerned passerby Jefferson...
Comments / 0