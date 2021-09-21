Arson At Homestead School Playground Caught On Cam

Des Moines, Iowa — A mother was arrested Sunday after abusing her son at a gas station. Bystanders stepped in to help the child, and the woman is now facing charges. The shocking abuse was caught on camera, but the video is difficult to watch as a 9-year-old boy with autism screams for help inside a Quick Trip. The video shows his mother pick him up by the arms and throw him face first on the ground.

