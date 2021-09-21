CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West reportedly purchases $57.3 million beach front Malibu home

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 7 days ago
BACHELOR PAD Kanye West reportedly purchases $57.3 million beach front Malibu home It was reported this year Kim would keep the Hidden Hills compound they built together

Kanye West just finished his “Donda” listening parties where it’s estimated he earned around $12 million and it looks like he celebrated by buying a new home. According to TMZ, the rapper dropped $57.3 million on a Malibu property that is designed by the famous Japanese architect Tadao Ando. As noted by the outlet, it is one of the only homes in the U.S designed by the artist and was listed in May 2020 for $75 million- meaning Kanye actually got quite the markdown.

The Malibu property sits right on the beach and is nearly 4000 square feet and sat on the market for over a year. A real estate source told TMZ it’s small and needed “a very specific buyer.” It’s a 4 bed and 4.5 bathroom 3 story home that resembles a military bunker full of concrete and reinforced steel.

The “Gold digger” singer‘s new home is about 30 minutes from the hidden hills mansion he designed and built with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The estate took nearly six years to renovate and was in the news when their divorce was first announced. TMZ reported in March of this year that Kim was staying there with the kids and it would likely be permanent as Kanye had no real ties to the area and most of Kim’s family lives within a block of the same community.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Tadao Ando
Person
Kanye
