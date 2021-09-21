Local winery discusses how they are managing wine production through grape harvest season

Sonoma County is home to some of the worlds finest wine selections, and our county has some of the best conditions for the cultivation of grapes. As a result, people come from all around the world to search for different kinds of wines from the area. With over 400 unique wineries in the county, it is no surprise that Sonoma State has one of the best Wine Business Administration programs in the country. When it comes to wine on campus, students have the ability to access the Wine Spectator building and take a look at the living and growing grape vines that line up outside of the building. However, do students have the ability to actually enjoy and learn about the precious fruits of our land and truly experience the wines that come from a result of our location? Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, wine on-campus has been a difficulty to find. However in the near future, our Sonoma County wines will become something for students to enjoy, learn about, and have access to with the Wine Club on-campus.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO