Del Rio congressman furious after call with Mayorkas: 'You can't bull**** me'

DEL RIO, Texas — The U.S. congressman whose district includes 800 miles of the southern border and the town of Del Rio said the Biden administration’s top homeland security official was “dismissive” about his concerns for the community and national security.

Rep. Tony Gonzales, a first-term Republican, accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of trying to “bull****” him in a call Monday evening, insisting the border crisis was not a serious concern and that it was being handled. The contact was the first time Gonzales said he had heard directly from the Cabinet member since thousands of migrants descended on the town five days ago.

'FEELS LIKE ANOTHER COUNTRY': ON THE GROUND AT THE DEL RIO MIGRANT CAMP

“We discussed a wide variety of things, but one of the things that I mentioned in particular, I was like, ‘Look, the migrant situation’s absolutely chaotic and terrible, but what keeps me up at night is another 9/11-type of event.' And when you have all of your Border Patrol agents — it's not only in the Del Rio sector, it's the surrounding sectors as well — that all kind of come to Del Rio to handle this situation, that literally leaves our border wide open,” Gonzales said. “There's hundreds of miles that aren't are being patrolled at all. Checkpoints are closed down.”

Gonzales said Mayorkas’s response to his concerns about criminals and terrorists, as well as the impact the migrant camp was having on the town of 35,000 residents, fell on deaf ears.

“‘No. No. No. Everything is under control,’” Gonzales said, imitating Mayorkas.

“No, don't tell me, ‘Everything's under control.’ It's not under control. Because like, I know it's not under control. You can bulls*** somebody else, but you can't bulls*** me,” Gonzales said. “It was kind of like, dismissive a little bit, and that's a problem, especially when you're talking about national security. Like, there are no second chances. You have to get it right every single time, or it's game over.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Gonzales said he has had to circumvent the political appointees at federal agencies and go directly to career officials who will answer his questions.

Washington Examiner Videos