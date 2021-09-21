Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-21 12:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-23 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clay The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Clay County in northeastern Florida Northwestern Putnam County in northeastern Florida * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Palatka, Interlachen, Florahome, George`s Lake, Hollister, Carraway, Putnam Hall and Mannville. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.