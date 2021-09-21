CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Predicting bear intrusions on settlements: A 15 year Beech tree flower study

By Shinshu University
Newswise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — In recent years, black bears (Ursus thibetanus japonicus) encounter humans in rural and suburban areas of Japan leading to the deaths and injuries of people living near mountainous areas. Unfortunately, this means the suspected bears are exterminated to prevent further casualties. It would be desirable to predict when black bears are more likely to enter human habitats to effectively warn residents to prevent possible encounters.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
101.9 KING FM

Attention Tourists, New Video Shows a Very Rare Bear Tree

It's rare that we regular people get to see this. A brand new video share shows a tree that grows bears. I know it's hard to communicate sarcasm with just words, so I'll be clear. Yes, this is sarcasm, but tell me there aren't a few people that visit our state every year that would believe it. Here's how the person who captured the video described it:
ANIMALS
theportlandsun.com

Neighbors ‘bear-ly’ recognize former tree

This is the first in a two-part series on unusual mailboxes in the area. When lightning split a 30-foot red cedar tree in half near Austin Chiafos’ mailbox, he looked at it as an opportunity rather than the loss of the tree. Chiafos has a brother who owns a chain...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Flowers#Casualties#Newswise#The Faculty Of Education#Shinshu University
mit.edu

Walking Trees, Parasitic Flowers, and Other Remarkable Plants: An Illustrated Guide

A series of botanical encounters in the rainforest, excerpted from Francis Hallé’s book “Atlas of Poetic Botany.”. The French botanist and biologist Francis Hallé has spent 40 years in pursuit of the strange and beautiful plant specimens of the rainforest. In his “Atlas of Poetic Botany,” excerpted below, he invites readers to tour the farthest reaches of the rainforest in search of exotic — and poetic — plant life.
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Study reveals extent of impact of human settlement on island ecosystems

Research has shed new light on the impact of humans on islands’ biodiversity. The findings show how human colonization altered forest across the islands of Macaronesia including the loss of landscape authenticity. Oceanic island ecosystems are unique and often contain species that are limited to specific islands or island groups....
WILDLIFE
Newswise

Major ocean current could warm greatly, new study reveals

Newswise — BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- A new study led by researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York found that the Kuroshio Current Extension is sensitive to global climate change and has the potential to warm greatly with increased carbon dioxide levels. Ocean currents embody motion, snaking their way...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Newswise

Scientists recreate cosmic reactions to unlock astronomical mysteries

Newswise — Experiments will give scientists a closer look at how exploding stars create world’s heaviest elements. How do the chemical elements, the building blocks of our universe, get built? This question has been at the core of nuclear physics for the better part of a century. At the beginning...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

US says ivory-billed woodpecker, 22 other species extinct

Death’s come knocking a last time for the splendid ivory-billed woodpecker and 22 more birds, fish and other species: The U.S. government is declaring them extinct.It’s a rare move for wildlife officials to give up hope on a plant or animal, but government scientists say they've exhausted efforts to find these 23. And they warn climate change, on top of other pressures, could make such disappearances more common as a warming planet adds to the dangers facing imperiled plants and wildlife. The ivory-billed woodpecker was perhaps the best known species the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Wednesday...
ANIMALS
ScienceAlert

Ancient Humans Tended The World's Most Dangerous Birds, Because of Course We Did

With powerful legs tipped by dagger-like talons, capable of eviscerating you with a single kick, cassowaries are the bird that most lives up to the moniker of a modern dinosaur. But surprisingly, these strikingly unique avians may have been humanity's 'chickens' – long before we kept actual chickens. Eggshell remnants suggest that as far back as 18,000 years ago, humans seemed to be collecting cassowary eggs for something other than just a tasty meal. "This is not some small fowl, it is a huge, ornery, flightless bird that can eviscerate you," Penn state anthropologist Kristina Douglass explained.  These hefty fruit eaters maintain their rainforest...
ANIMALS
Simplemost

Rare Twin Elephants Born In Sri Lanka

A mother elephant recently gave birth to twins in Sri Lanka. And that’s much rarer than you’d think. Twenty-four-year-old Surangi, an elephant at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, gave birth to two healthy male calves on Aug. 31. The first arrived at 4:30 a.m. and the second at 10 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the facility. The father, Pandu, is a fellow resident of the government-run elephant residence.
ANIMALS
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists: Spanish volcano has entered 'low activity' phase

A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since it erupted last week stopped releasing large clouds of ashes and molten rock on Monday, although scientists said it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished.Live footage from the public Canary Islands Television showed the Cumbre Vieja range in the La Palma island without the plume of ash that had been emerging from the main vent that opened on Sept. 19.“The volcano of La Palma has entered in a phase of lower activity,” the Madrid-based Institute of Geosciences, IGEO, said...
WORLD
Newswise

Could Climate Change be Altering the Marine Food Web?

Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY, September 28, 2021 – Climate change is redistributing biodiversity globally, and distributional shifts of organisms often follow the speed and direction of environmental changes. Research by scientists at Stony Brook University’s School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (SoMAS) reveals that this phenomenon is affecting where large marine mammals are distributed relative to their prey species, which could have important implications for marine food web dynamics. Their findings are published in Scientific Reports.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy