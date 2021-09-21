Joe Joyce: “We Looked At Luis Ortiz But He Don’t Want No Smoke!”

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleJoe Joyce says Luis Ortiz doesn’t want any trouble!. For the undefeated UK heavyweight Joe “Juggernaut” Joyce (13-0, 12 KO’s), life is going swell. He is two months off his latest conquest of Carlos Takam which came directly after the biggest win of his career. Back on November 26, 2020, Joyce put his “0” on the line along with red hot prospect Daniel Dubois. Each man was given a great deal of credit for facing one another so unnecessarily early in their career. Typically it would have been more common to let the bout “marinate” as is the way of so many modern fighters. When the two tested their wits with one another, not only did Joyce beat Dubois, he literally broke his face and forced him to quit on his stool. The win, and the fashion that he achieved it in, stand as a major feather in his cap.

