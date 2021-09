Maitland's Enzian Theater and the Asian Cultural Association are bringing back the South Asian Film Festival for a landmark 27th year, and it's only a few weeks away. Dubbed "Beyond Bollywood," the South Asian Film Festival happens at the Enzian over a long weekend from Saturday-Monday, Oct. 2-4. Attendees this year will get the chance to take in four feature-length films and seven shorts (some presented as part of the "Chhota Cinema: New Indian Shorts program"), 10 of which are debuts exclusive to the Festival.

MAITLAND, FL ・ 13 DAYS AGO