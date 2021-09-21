McDonald's All-American games returning to Chicago in 2022
Following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the premier all-star game in high school basketball returns for the 2021-22 season. The game, which previously featured future NBA and WNBA stars like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Chris Paul, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart, will come back in Chicago for the first time since 2017. The 2017 game, which showcased Michael Porter Jr., DeAndre Ayton, Trae Young, and Collin Sexton among its participants, was the seventh in a row in Chicago. The Windy City hosted the event from 2011-17, but a fight on the concourse between fans afterward marred the final game.www.chatsports.com
