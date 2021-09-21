11 Personnel E116: Typical Early Season Struggles

Some early-season observations on volleyball from The Daily Record's Josh McWilliams:. 1. Hiland has proven itself among the area's elite. There is no question that everyone knew that Hiland would be good this year, but not exactly this good. Reeling off wins against area powers Dalton, Waynedale and Triway, previously unbeaten Loudonville and starting the year 7-0, the Hawks shot out of the starting blocks. Featuring an array of hitters from Ava Troyer (82 kills), Haley Yoder (43 kills), Hannah Schrock (78 kills) and Annika Schneider (51 kills), Hiland has enough to beat almost anyone. While the Hawks have hit a rough patch lately, and have had to deal with injury issues, they should be a force to be reckoned with come state tourney time.

