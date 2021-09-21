CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 Personnel E116: Typical Early Season Struggles

By Kentucky Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky did not deliver a knockout punch against Chattanooga. Even though it was frustrating, some of the Wildcats’ problems are not as bad as they seem. Let Adam Luckett and Nick Roush explain before turning to South Carolina on a week four edition of 11 Personnel. Highlights:. Little bad things...

