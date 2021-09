The Boston Celtics were impacted by COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season as much as any team in the NBA with over 160 player days lost to COVID-related absences. NBA players aren’t required to get a COVID-19 vaccine to play in the 2021-22 NBA season and as many as 90 percent of NBA players are vaccinated, according to the league. However, with NBA training camps set to kick off this week, Enes Kanter and one other Celtic teammate told Rolling Stone that there were multiple Celtics players unvaccinated as of Thursday.

