Calendar - Sept. 22

Note: Events subject to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic. • Oct. 2 — Quay County Health Council 5K Fun Run/Walk. The 3.1-mile free event begins at 8 a.m. on a roughly circular and marked course. T-shirts will be offered to all finishers. A new walker or senior citizen half-course of 1.5 miles also will be offered. Those interested will be driven to the halfway point to begin their walk on the regular course. The council also is offering a virtual event for those who don’t live in the county or who are not ready to be in a crowded area. Signup for the virtual event is here — https://forms.gle/54juqKPXXFJKonEQ7 — and can be done anytime between Oct. 1 and Oct. 10. The virtual event is free, but for participants who want an event shirt mailed, it will cost $10. Registration for the in-person event will be on site from 7:15 to 7:45 a.m. Damon Kvols Park at Route 66 and Sixth Street, Tucumcari.