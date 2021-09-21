CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy Confirms Gabby Petito's Death, Lists Initial Cause of Death as Homicide

By Jon Blistein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn autopsy has confirmed that a body found in Grand Teton National Park does belong to “van life” blogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. The FBI’s Denver office confirmed the news on Twitter, writing “Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results.”

