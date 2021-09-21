CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Parking Authority's new chair comes with past in GOP politics

 7 days ago
The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a new leader for its board and she’s got a history in Philadelphia politics. The incoming PPA board chair Beth Grossman ran for District Attorney in 2017 as a Republican, even receiving the endorsement of the Philadelphia Inquirer. She lost to Larry Krasner in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans by around 7 to 1.

