Philly Parking Authority’s new chair comes with past in GOP politics

A government shutdown is looming, as is the prospect that we will default on our debt. That’s what will happen if lawmakers can’t pass a temporary funding bill by Thursday night and agree to raise or suspend the debt ceiling in the coming weeks — and a default could be disastrous for our economy. On top of all that, Democrats want to push through two of President Biden’s big legislative agendas: the bipartisan infrastructure plan and social spending package. Today, we’ll discuss what’s on the line this week in Congress and the politics played by Republicans and Democrats at this critical juncture. We’ll also look at the potential economic impact of defaulting on our debts and discuss if all this gridlock and dysfunction strengthens the case to end the filibuster. We’re joined by NORMAN ORNSTEIN, emeritus scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, and MOLLY REYNOLDS, senior fellow at Brookings Institution.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO