Pages past - Sept. 22
1971: Raymond Edward Valdez, 20, of Tucumcari was arraigned in magistrate court and charged with homicide by vehicle. The charge was levied in connection with a two-car accident that killed Dottie Lou Whitmore, 44, of Miami, Oklahoma, in which she received severe burns over 82% of her body. She died shortly after being transferred from Trigg Memorial Hospital to the trauma unit of Bernalillo County Hospital in Albuquerque. Her husband, Paul, 43, remains in serious condition, also suffering from burns. Valdez suffered lacerations and was treated at Trigg.
