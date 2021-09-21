Chicago White Sox reinstate outfielder Adam Engel from the injured list and option infielder Romy González to Triple-A Charlotte

The White Sox placed outfielder Brian Goodwin on the 10-day injured list with lower-back spasms and recalled righty Matt Foster to take his roster spot, per the team. Goodwin has played all three outfield positions for the White Sox and served as a valuable fill-in at times. On the whole, Goodwin’s .221/.319/.374 line across 271 plate appearances hardly inspires much confidence heading into the postseason, however. It’s not clear if Goodwin was going to earn a roster spot for the playoffs, but he’s likely out of the running now. Chicago has Billy Hamilton, Adam Engel and Leury Garcia on the roster capable of backing up the starters in the outfield.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO