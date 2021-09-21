CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago White Sox reinstate outfielder Adam Engel from the injured list and option infielder Romy González to Triple-A Charlotte

By Chicago Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries have limited the outfielder, but he was back Tuesday and in the lineup against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It was his 34th game this season. “It feels great, man,” said Engel, who had been on the injured list since Aug. 13 with left shoulder inflammation. “It feels good to be back. I was able to watch the game (Monday) night from the dugout. It’s good to be back with everybody. Ready to get going again.”

DETROIT — Adam Engel is coming back from his month-long stay on the injured list. Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa informed before the start of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers that the team expects Engel back on the active roster Tuesday. And while that's good news for the remainder of the regular season, of course, it's especially good news for a White Sox team looking to be as deep as possible come October, when they're planning to make a lengthy postseason run.
