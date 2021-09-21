Chicago White Sox reinstate outfielder Adam Engel from the injured list and option infielder Romy González to Triple-A Charlotte
Injuries have limited the outfielder, but he was back Tuesday and in the lineup against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. It was his 34th game this season. “It feels great, man,” said Engel, who had been on the injured list since Aug. 13 with left shoulder inflammation. “It feels good to be back. I was able to watch the game (Monday) night from the dugout. It’s good to be back with everybody. Ready to get going again.”www.chatsports.com
