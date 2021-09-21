Orange Township trustees vote 2-0 to reject Sheetz, despite legal warnings; appeal planned
The Orange Township trustees' Sept. 20 rejection of a planned Sheetz gas station-store will be appealed in court, attorneys for the developers said Sept. 22. The attorneys – David Hodge and Aaron Underhill of New Albany – also spoke during a hearing on the plan held at the Sept. 20 meeting, where they told trustees that rejecting the Sheetz plan would violate the township zoning code.www.dispatch.com
Comments / 3