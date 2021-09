As reward for their psychedelic soul-searching, the finale of Hulu’s limited series grants catharsis to Tranquillum’s guests. But how long will it last for their leader?. Nine Perfect Strangers was always about living in the space between reality and fantasy. Reuniting creator David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, and author Liane Moriarty after the success of Big Little Lies, Hulu’s limited series posits that the only way to rebuild one’s life is to escape it, even for a little while. The finale reveals whether this experiment works—leaving viewers to wonder if the guests’ ends justified Masha’s unorthodox means.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO