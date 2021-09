POPE COUNTY, Ark. — 27-year-old William "Matt" McCabe has been missing since Sept. 4 and was last seen in the Pottsville area, according to the Pope County Sheriff's Office. McCabe is described as having tattoos on both arms, legs, chest, and back. He has tattoos of black stars just above his elbow with barbed wire just about that going around his bicep.

POPE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO