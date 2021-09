Hosmer went 4-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Padres. Hosmer's four hits didn't translate to much on the scoreboard, as he was left on base three of the four times he reached. He did double in the ninth and finally scored as the Padres made a mini-comeback to make things interesting but largely wasn't rewarded for his efforts at the plate. The 31-year-old has just one home run since Aug. 9, which is something that's been missing from his game this season after he averaged anywhere from 18-25 home runs from 2015-19. For the year, Hosmer is slashing .271/.340/.395 with 11 long balls, 63 RBI, 50 runs scored, five steals and 45:93 BB:K over 531 plate appearances.

