Good luck trying to figure out how Sox will do in playoffs
DETROIT — Trying to figure out how the Chicago White Sox are going to fare in the postseason?. The White Sox themselves, long a mighty confident bunch, are having trouble predicting how things will go once the calendar flips to October. Their .500 play since the All-Star break has featured championship-level highs and head-scratching lows, a weak group of division rivals unable to do much to consistently test a team that will go up against the American League's best with its season on the line.www.nbcsports.com
Comments / 0