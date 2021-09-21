CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Good luck trying to figure out how Sox will do in playoffs

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT — Trying to figure out how the Chicago White Sox are going to fare in the postseason?. The White Sox themselves, long a mighty confident bunch, are having trouble predicting how things will go once the calendar flips to October. Their .500 play since the All-Star break has featured championship-level highs and head-scratching lows, a weak group of division rivals unable to do much to consistently test a team that will go up against the American League's best with its season on the line.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

White Sox: 3 players who may have played their last game

Each winter, Major League general managers across the league have to make difficult decisions on who to keep and who to let walk. Sometimes you have a player that simply did not work out as planned and you have to cut ties. This is just life for the Chicago White Sox and MLB.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Dallas Keuchel
Person
Lucas Giolito
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Aaron Bummer
chatsports.com

Chicago White Sox: Craig Kimbrel needs to figure it out

The Chicago White Sox, on most nights, is a very good baseball team. However, they played a very annoying game against the Detroit Tigers. They had a 3-0 lead over them and they allowed the Tigers to score four unanswered runs to win the game. It was 3-3 for a long time before Craig Kimbrel came in the bottom of the eight. Unfortunately, Kimbrel allowed the Tigers to take the lead for good.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

How Adam Engel's return impacts Sox' playoff lineups

DETROIT — Adam Engel is coming back from his month-long stay on the injured list. Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa informed before the start of a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers that the team expects Engel back on the active roster Tuesday. And while that's good news for the remainder of the regular season, of course, it's especially good news for a White Sox team looking to be as deep as possible come October, when they're planning to make a lengthy postseason run.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox think they got lucky in Cease taking ball off arm

CLEVELAND — The feeling in the Chicago White Sox' clubhouse after Dylan Cease made an early exit Friday night?. That could have been a lot worse. Already with one starting pitcher's status up in the air closing in on the postseason, the last thing the White Sox needed to see Friday was another one go down. Cease took a batted ball off his throwing arm in the sixth inning Friday night, bringing an early end to his in-progress gem of an outing.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#The Chicago White Sox#The American League#The White Sox#Al Central
NBC Sports Chicago

TA set tone for Sox' clinch — and for what comes next

CLEVELAND — In a game, in a season, for a franchise, Tim Anderson sets the tone. Thursday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox' star shortstop blasted the third pitch he saw out of Progressive Field, instantaneously writing the script as the South Siders locked up their first division championship in 13 years and the first back-to-back postseason berths in franchise history.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox clinch first AL Central championship since 2008

CLEVELAND — For the first time in 13 years, the Chicago White Sox are the champions of the American League Central. The White Sox finally hammered their magic number down to zero Thursday, winning the first game of a doubleheader against the division-rival Cleveland Indians to secure the Central crown and lock in their spot in the postseason, the first time they've reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons in franchise history.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Clinching Sox see team 'capable of winning a World Series'

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox just did something they hadn't done in 13 years, winning the American League Central crown Thursday. They just did something they hadn't done ever, reaching the postseason in back-to-back seasons. But for a team that set clear expectations during the spring that anything short...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease makes early exit after taking ball off arm

CLEVELAND — Dylan Cease was in the middle of another very good night in his breakout season. Then he took a batted ball off his throwing arm. The Chicago White Sox starting pitcher was cruising against the Cleveland Indians on Friday when a sixth-inning comebacker off the bat of Bradley Zimmer hit Cease in the right arm. Clearly not feeling too good, Cease squatted on the infield grass for a long while as the trainer and manager Tony La Russa came out for a visit. Cease eventually got up to throw a few practice tosses and test things out, but La Russa seemingly made the executive decision that his pitcher call it a day.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox show how bullpen is supposed to work come playoffs

CLEVELAND — Now that's how the Chicago White Sox' bullpen is supposed to work. Since the team's trade-deadline deal for Craig Kimbrel, it's been a wonder whether the South Siders could get their relief corps into the menacing shape it was figured it could be in when the future Hall-of-Fame closer was acquired. Kimbrel's transition from the North Side to the South Side has been bumpy, to say the least, as evidenced by the 5.40 ERA in a White Sox uniform he carried into Friday night's game. The rest of the unit has not been without it stumbles, either.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

4 injury questions Sox will try to answer before playoffs

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox are just about down to a week before the start of what they hope is a lengthy playoff run. But while there's not much time remaining in the regular season, before the games gain their greatest importance with the season on the line, there's still some stuff the White Sox need to figure out before they start playing October baseball.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Sox playoff rotation: How starters could stack up in ALDS

CLEVELAND — The Chicago White Sox aren't ready to make their starting-pitching plans for the American League Division Series known quite yet. But their plans for the final week of the regular season are pointing toward some answers. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Dylan Cease is...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

César Hernández, Leury García and the Sox' playoff puzzle

CLEVELAND — Chicago White Sox fans might be wondering:. Can the White Sox afford to keep playing the slumping César Hernández with their season on the line?. Because that's what the scenario will be in a week and a half, when the American League Central champs start their pursuit of a World Series championship in the AL Division Series.
MLB
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago White Sox announce playoff ticket opportunities

CHICAGO - If you want Chicago White Sox playoff tickets, you better have fast fingers. The team announced details Monday for fans who want the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets to potential postseason games at Guaranteed Rate Field. Fans must visit WhiteSox.com/postseason for the chance to purchase tickets for potential...
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Keuchel sees his turnaround as ‘a little bit too late’

White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel tilted his head and put on a wry smile when asked about his personal postseason prospects. “Oof,” he said with a chuckle after the White Sox’ 8-7 win at Detroit on Monday. “Well, I’d definitely like to be a little bit better than what I have been.”
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy