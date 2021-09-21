Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ Teams Up With Playing For Change For Global “Peace Train” Performance

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO