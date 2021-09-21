CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ Teams Up With Playing For Change For Global “Peace Train” Performance

By Press Release
orcasound.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALSO FEATURING KEB’ MO’, BAABA MAAL, SILKROAD’S RHIANNON GIDDENS AND MUSICIANS FROM 12 COUNTRIES. Legendary Singer-Songwriter, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and celebrated humanitarian Yusuf / Cat Stevens has teamed up with Playing For Change, the multimedia company responsible for the popular “Songs Around The World” video series garnering more than one billion total online views, to produce “Peace Train” around the world with more than 25 musicians from 12 countries. Featured musicians include five-time GRAMMY Award-winning blues/Americana artist Keb’ Mo’, GRAMMY-nominated Senegalese artist Baaba Maal, and Silkroad’s Rhiannon Giddens, also a GRAMMY award winner. The video was released today in honor of the International Day of Peace on September 21st and is available on Playing For Change’s YouTube Channel.

www.orcasound.com

Comments / 0

Related
gratefulweb.com

Yusuf / Cat Stevens Announces "Teaser and the Firecat" 50th Anniversary Editions

Following last year’s 50th anniversaries of the era-defining albums, Tea for the Tillerman and Mona Bone Jakon, 2021 will see Yusuf / Cat Stevens celebrate the succeeding album that immortalized his status as a forerunner in the singer-songwriter movement. The 1971 multi-platinum selling landmark record, Teaser and the Firecat, will be celebrated as a 50th anniversary Super Deluxe Edition box set, due on November 12th, 2021 via A&M/UMe.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Morning Has Broken,’ and So Has the News of a New Yusuf/Cat Stevens Box Set

Days after Yusuf/Cat Stevens released a global version of “Peace Train,” the singer-songwriter has announced a new box set in honor of the 50th anniversary of Teaser and the Firecat. Firecat, Stevens’ third album and follow-up to Tea for the Tillerman, was originally released in October 1971. In addition to “Peace Train,” it included gems like “Moonshadow,” “The Wind,” “Rubylove,” and “Morning Has Broken,” the latter of which featured Yes’ Rick Wakeman on piano. To accompany the announcement, Yusuf has dropped an intimate demo of “Moonshadow” from 1970, which you can hear above. The “super deluxe edition” box set, out November 12th,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Woman Posts Tragic Message with Photo of Gabby Petito on Laundrie Family’s Lawn

“I was here once.” Someone has put up a heartbreaking memorial for Gabby Petito in the front lawn of the Laundrie’s Florida residence, as footage shows. “Our producer Donna is at the house while we are at the reserve. She sent me this video – someone posted pictures on the Laundrie’s front lawn with the words “I was here once,” posts News Nation Now correspondent Brian Entin on Twitter mid-Friday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Hawaii State
codelist.biz

Princess Charlène of Monaco publishes cryptic message – what’s behind it

Kassel – What about Princess Charlène of Monaco? Recently, she fueled the press herself and posted a very cryptic video on her Instagram channel. Since her collapse in early September, there have been hardly any new recordings of the 43-year-olds. Her husband, Prince Albert, recently stressed in an interview that the circumstances are being “inflated” by the media.
CELEBRITIES
moderndrummer.com

Play-through Video with Steven K. Buttery

Band: The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die. Song: “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance”. Album: Illusory Walls out October 8 (digitally) & December 3 (vinyl) Blurb from drummer Steven K. Buttery:. “ ‘Invading the World of the...
MUSIC
AFP

'Shang-Chi' leads N. America box office for fourth week

Disney blockbuster "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," featuring Marvel's first leading Asian superhero, dominated the North American box office for its fourth weekend, taking in $13.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. That estimated figure, for the Friday-through-Sunday period, kept the film -- which stars Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as a former assassin in the shadow of an evil father (Hong Kong legend Tony Leung) -- well ahead of its closest rival, newcomer "Dear Evan Hansen." The musical teen drama starring Ben Platt, distributed by Universal Pictures, was set to take $7.5 million, knocking 20th Century's sci-fi comedy "Free Guy" to third with $4.1 million. It stars Ryan Reynolds as an everyman bank teller who discovers he's actually a non-player character in a huge video game. Fourth went to Universal's slasher film "Candyman," a reimagining of the 1992 classic, which took in $2.5 million.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baaba Maal
Person
Cat Stevens
Person
Rhiannon Giddens
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
newjerseystage.com

Thursday Morning Poets to Join in Global Demonstration for Peace, Justice, & Sustainability via 100 Thousand Poets for Change

Following their debut in-person appearance at this year’s New York City Poetry Festival on Governors Island, Thursday Morning Poets, who represent NYC’s broad cultural and ethnic diversity, will raise their voices online for social change as part of the 10th annual global demonstration led by 100 Thousand Poets for Change. On Friday, September 24 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm, they will join poets, musicians, and artists worldwide, from many languages, cultures, geographical regions, ethnicities, creeds, beliefs, and religious affiliation, in the call for lasting social, political, & environmental change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace Train#Playing For Change#Americana#Senegalese#Justice#Song#Mali#New York Times
floodmagazine.com

Watch San Holo Team Up with American Football’s Mike Kinsella for an Acoustic Performance of “thoughts and chemicals”

Dutch DJ San Holo just released his album bb u ok? a few months ago. It included a diverse set of collaborators, including Bipolar Sunshine, Chet Faker, Weezer, and American Football. The latter was featured on a moving single called “thoughts and chemicals,” which had Mike Kinsella’s vocals layered in decadent waves. Now, San Holo and Kinsella are sharing a live performance of “thoughts and chemicals” that finds the song in raw form.
MUSIC
orcasound.com

Are you ready for Latin N’ Soul Take Manhattan?

Summer is slowly bidding us farewell, but you should not be ready to let the good times go just yet! We may not be travelling to experience Manhattan nights at the moment, but the JGH Foundation is bringing the party to you, right here in Montreal on October 7th!. LATIN...
THEATER & DANCE
orcasound.com

Alexandra Moreno to unveil the single “Mirror” on October 1st off her album temp•e•rance

Born to a Peruvian father and a Quebecois mother, Alexandra Moreno split her time between Montreal and the Eastern Townships before moving to Vancouver in 2019. Her creative process began in 2017, after a trip to Peru, where Alexandra followed in the footsteps of her father, who passed away in 2000. The trip was the catalyst that allowed her to transpose her emotions into song.
MUSIC
chatsports.com

Performs at Global Citizen Live Concert

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were all about the Global Citizen Live concert in NYC ... and she jumped on stage with a performance that definitely did not disappoint. The concert was part of a worldwide event, staged in London, Paris, Rio, Lagos, Nigeria and the Big Apple ... all to put a spotlight on the hunger epidemic, the climate crisis and COVID vaccines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
NewsBreak
Music
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Boston Herald

Boston Latino Film Festival’s (virtual) show will go on

This year’s 20th Boston Latino International Film Festival is yet another arts entry affected by the ongoing pandemic. “A film festival in person? There’s nothing like it with so many shared experiences,” BLIFF director Sabrina Avilés acknowledged. “We had hoped for a big shebang! But we decided months ago that...
BOSTON, MA
orcasound.com

Bootlegger by Caroline Monnet in theatres on October 8 – Opening Film of the 50th Festival du nouveau cinema

Mani, a master’s student, returns to the northern Quebec community where she grew up. Her painful past resurfaces. Determined to find a place for herself, she got involved in the debate surrounding a referendum to allow the free sale of alcohol on the reserve. Laura, a trafficker, pockets the profits there under the protection of the band council and Raymond, her husband. The latter is still angry with Mani, whom he holds responsible for the death of his daughter in a fire. Opposing forces quickly divide the community into two clans who come face-to-face to determine the best path to independence.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

New on Paramount+ Canada in September & October 2021

Created by Brad Neely and featuring an all-star voiceover cast – including Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Tatiana Maslany, and Ryan Flynn as the Harper family – THE HARPER HOUSE follows an overconfident female head of a household as she struggles to regain a higher status for herself and for her family of oddballs after losing her job and moving from the rich side to the poor side of a small town in Arkansas. To save money, they’ve moved into their inherited Victorian fixer-upper, the historic Harper House.
TV SERIES
orcasound.com

Cinemania unveils its closing film: Lost Illusions by Xavier Giannoli

CINEMANIA Film Festival has announced that Xavier Giannoli’s LOST ILLUSIONS will close its 27th edition on November 14 at Montreal’s Imperial Cinema. Presented both as a world premiere and in competition at the Venice Film Festival, this adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s novel stars Cécile de France, Vincent Lacoste, Jeanne Balibar, Gérard Depardieu, Benjamin Voisin and Quebec’s Xavier Dolan. Another highly anticipated novel adaptation, HAPPENING by French director Audrey Diwan, based on Annie Ernaux’s memoir, was just awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, will also be part of the program. Furthermore, CINEMANIA announces the creation of a brand-new section dedicated to competition among French documentaries.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy