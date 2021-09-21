Yusuf/Cat Stevens’ Teams Up With Playing For Change For Global “Peace Train” Performance
ALSO FEATURING KEB’ MO’, BAABA MAAL, SILKROAD’S RHIANNON GIDDENS AND MUSICIANS FROM 12 COUNTRIES. Legendary Singer-Songwriter, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and celebrated humanitarian Yusuf / Cat Stevens has teamed up with Playing For Change, the multimedia company responsible for the popular “Songs Around The World” video series garnering more than one billion total online views, to produce “Peace Train” around the world with more than 25 musicians from 12 countries. Featured musicians include five-time GRAMMY Award-winning blues/Americana artist Keb’ Mo’, GRAMMY-nominated Senegalese artist Baaba Maal, and Silkroad’s Rhiannon Giddens, also a GRAMMY award winner. The video was released today in honor of the International Day of Peace on September 21st and is available on Playing For Change’s YouTube Channel.www.orcasound.com
