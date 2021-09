The University of Chicago Press is pleased to celebrate our friend and author Marjorie Perloff today on her 90th birthday. One of the leading scholars of twentieth- and twenty-first-century poetics, Perloff’s work has been widely published and translated, and she is a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the American Philosophical Society. In 2021, she was awarded the highest Austrian award of distinction in culture and sciences, the Austrian Cross of Honor for Science and Art, First Class.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO