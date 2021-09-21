‘We need everyone’s help.’ Wake schools to start voluntary COVID-19 testing program
The Wake County school system will begin encouraging students and school employees to voluntarily take COVID tests but the tests will become mandatory for some workers. Wake has been slow to start a COVID testing program, citing the logistical difficulties of testing a district that has 160,000 students and more than 18,000 employees. But with COVID numbers rising, the school board directed staff on Tuesday to get a voluntary testing program going now.www.newsobserver.com
