KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A freshman in Austin-East High School is taking action, trying to help people around him heal. She is organizing an event aimed at teens and youth, providing a space where they will be able to talk openly about their mental health. The event is called "Relate and release Suicide Awareness Event" and it was organized in connection with Canvas Can Do Miracles, an organization that helps people's mental health through art.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO