Falls City, TX

Fall Craft Show features food, shopping, free family fun

By Editorial
Wilson County News
 8 days ago

It’s that time again! Time to get out and shop at the Fall Craft Show in Falls City set for Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Falls City Community Hall. This large community event features crafters from all over Karnes County and surrounding areas. Find items not sold in stores from 60 vendors with everything from leather and woodcrafts, to jewelry, home decor, beauty products, clothing, baked goods, furniture, and more! Tacos and coffee will be available at 9 a.m. and two food trucks offering barbecue and Tex-Mex will be on site for lunch. This is a free, fun, family event.

