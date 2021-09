Mt. Greenwood Elementary School, 10841 S. Homan Ave., will host a high school fair on Thursday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria. All seventh- and eighth-grade students and parents are welcome to attend. Public and private schools from across the Chicago area will be represented. This is a great opportunity to learn about the wide variety of high school options available. Enter through Door 5 on 108th Street.

EVERGREEN PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO