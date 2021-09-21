CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How Nike Became the Most Marketable Athletic Brand, According to SportsPro

By Hilary George-Parkin
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gZ0fl_0c3hBzW600

Nike isn’t just a winner on the basketball court or running track — it’s also the world’s most marketable brand in sports, according to SportsPro’s annual ranking.

The Swoosh earned the top spot for the second year in a row, beating out Adidas and Emirates, which placed second and third, respectively. The list used data from Hookit, a sponsorship analytics and valuation company that relies on artificial intelligence to evaluate social and digital posts from professional athletes, teams, leagues, events and venues. For this year’s ranking, the company analyzed postings from more than 30,000 organizations and athletes for the period of August 15, 2020 to August 15, 2021. The posts — on platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Weibo — together promoted more than 8,000 brands.

Nike’s victory speaks to the brand’s ubiquity throughout the sports world, since Hookit takes into account every image of the Swoosh, Jordan Brand Jumpman logo or other Nike-owned intellectual property in a post, even if the athlete is sponsored by a competitor. As Nike is the official uniform and apparel maker for both the National Basketball Association and National Football League, among other teams and organizations, its brand name and logos are pervasive on social media — so much so that the athletic giant racked up 16,236 promoters throughout the year compared with Adidas’ 9,181.

The staggering 8.77 billion engagements on social media promoting Nike’s brand this year were worth $616.5 million in earned value, according to Hookit’s figures. Adidas, meanwhile, realized sponsorship value of $342.7 million.

SportsPro’s analysis found that among the top 50 brands, each relies on one or more of soccer, motorsport, basketball and cricket for a significant share of their value.

NorthStar Solutions Group, a management consulting group that worked with SportsPro on the rankings, also analyzed social media posts from the top 50 brands and discovered that “when these brands weren’t posting about the sports they sponsor, they emphasized three main social causes” — environmental responsibility, women’s empowerment and LGBTQ equality. Not coincidentally, these causes were also frequent topics of discussion among this year’s top 50 most marketable athletes (a list topped by Simone Biles, Naomi Osaka and Ashlyn Harris), suggesting that brands will do well by authentically and regularly vocalizing their support for such important issues and aligning themselves with athletes that do the same.

Comments / 0

Related
houstonmirror.com

Outdoor Retail Brands Market Is Booming Worldwide with Puma, Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Mizuno, Hugo Boss

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Worldwide Outdoor Retail Brands Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Worldwide Outdoor Retail Brands Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Mizuno Corporation, Nike, Adidas, Hugo Boss, Patagonia, Puma, Under Armour, Columbia Sportswear Company, VF Corporation & Hanesbrands.
MARKETS
inputmag.com

Nike gives Drake’s NOCTA brand its own golf collection

Drake’s album Certified Lover Boy finally dropped earlier this month, but it has yet to be accompanied by the merch that’s become a greater source of income for musicians today. Images have surfaced of the new crop of CLB gear, but before that drops the rapper is getting into golf.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
martechseries.com

SheerID Reveals The Top-10 Most Popular Identity Marketing Brand Offers

Exclusive deals from brands like Spotify, AT&T, Fox Nation, Target, and Nike. SheerID, the identity marketing platform that has verified 80 million customers across hundreds of leading brands around the world, today announced the list of the most popular brand offers available from Aug 1-31, 2021. Gated offers are targeted promotions designed to recognize, thank, and honor members of a particular community, occupation, life stage, or affiliation, such as college students, teachers, first responders, or members of the military.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Ashlyn Harris
investing.com

Nike: Growth Company with Big Market Opportunity

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is still a growth company with plenty of market opportunities ahead, according to its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend. Friend made this statement following the release of the company's Q1 financial results, praising the company's Consumer Direct Acceleration Strategy: "NIKE is a growth company with a market opportunity as large as it's ever been," he said. "Our Q1 results illustrate how NIKE's Consumer Direct Acceleration strategy continues to fuel growth and transform our long-term financial model."
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Sneaker Releases: NBA Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reimagines Two Converse Classics + More

Sept. 28, 2021: Converse-backed NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, one of the more style-driven athletes in the league, has given a pair of the brand’s classic sneakers a new look for the “Chase the Drip” pack. For this collection, the baller reimagined the Pro Leather Ox and the Chuck 70 Hi. The “Chase the Drip” x SGA Chuck 70 Hi features white tear-away denim uppers that distresses over time, revealing a blue tie-dye graphic underneath, which the brand said is inspired by Gilgeous-Alexander’s passion for thrifting. The storytelling continues to the hacked midsole with additional vulcanized tape pieces on the heels. The “Chase the...
APPAREL
Sportico

Meg Whitman-Backed Immortals Gaming Restructures Business

Immortals Gaming Club, the professional video game organization backed by Meg Whitman and AEG, is restructuring its business as it seeks a more efficient and fiscally sustainable esports enterprise. IGC is separating its brands into four distinct business units: the group’s Overwatch League franchise (the Los Angeles Valiant), a matchmaking platform (Gamers Club), a pro team based in Brazil (MIBR) and Immortals (which includes its main League of Legends franchise). Each individual unit is cash-flow positive, according to the company, which expects to enter 2022 with more revenue booked than it earned in all of 2021. Professional video gaming has struggled in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Motley Fool

Markets Soar as Darden, Nike Show Consumer Strength

Darden Restaurants bounced back from last year's pandemic-induced slump. Nike continued to show strong growth. The stock market continued to move sharply higher on Thursday, bouncing back from its big plunge to start the week. Investors have renewed confidence that the broader economy will cooperate with their hopes for sustained growth without painful side effects. That enthusiasm helped send the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) to another day of gains exceeding 1%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Swoosh#Sportspro#Running Track#Tiktok#National Football League#Northstar Solutions Group#Lgbtq
sportspromedia.com

Podcast | Breaking down the 2021 50 Most Marketable Brands list

Scott Tilton, co-founder and chief executive of data partner Hookit, explains the methodology behind the 50 Most Marketable (50MM) Brands and lays out its value for the sports industry. This special 50MM edition of the podcast also considers why Nike and Adidas have been able to make such an impact...
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

15 best athletic socks, according to personal trainers

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Considering you...
LIFESTYLE
Footwear News

Simone Biles Cheers on Jonathan Owens in a Graphic Tee, Skinny Jeans & Chunky Sneakers

Simone Biles sets her sights on comfortability with her latest look. The 19-time gold World Championships medalist posted a photo set of her and her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, a player for the Houston Texans, before game time on Instagram yesterday. For the look, Biles sported a distressed white crop that had a bright graphic splashed across the front, paired with mid-wash skinny jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) On her feet, Biles donned a pair of chunky, white Puma platform sneakers that she’s very fond of. The shoes have a thick, lug-sole and feature...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is LeBron James?

Remember "The Decision"? That was an hour-long television special in 2010, where LeBron James announced that he was leaving his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers to sign with the Miami Heat. Find Out: Most...
NBA
CBS LA

Lakers Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Slams Unvaccinated NBA Players

Los Angeles (CBSLA) – Retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar delivered a powerful message to the league suggesting that all unvaccinated players and staff should be removed from their teams. “There is no room for players who are willing to risk the health and lives of their teammates, the staff and the fans simply because they are unable to grasp the seriousness of the situation or do the necessary research,” Abdul-Jabbar said in an article published in Rolling Stone. Earlier this year, the NBA announced the creation of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, “a new annual honor that will recognize a current...
NBA
Footwear News

New Balance Is Empowering Female Runners With a Collective of Athletes and Change-Makers

As running takes off, New Balance is launching a new program to empower women in the sport. The Boston-based shoemaker today launched “The Stolen Starts,” an initiative meant to inspire a global community of female runners. As part of the program, New Balance has partnered with 11 female athletes from across the world to help empower and elevate the voices of women in the sport. This collective of athletes includes women from Germany, South Korea and more and will offer insight for product development and marketing and will help lead New Balance programs such as races and the ESPNW Summit. “New Balance...
SPORTS
CBS San Francisco

Simone Biles Opens Up About Olympic Struggles Before Taking Stage In San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — World champion gymnast Simone Biles will be taking the stage along with her all-star teammates at Chase Center Tuesday as part of the Gold Over America Tour. She’s also opening up about the highs and lows at the Olympics and the pressure on athletes. “I’m having these mental blocks in the gym recently,” she said in a trailer for her two-part finale in her Facebook Watch docuseries premiering Monday. Biles pulled out of Olympic competitions to focus on her mental health. She said she struggled from the “twisties” – a frightening state of disassociation, which can lead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportico

Sporticast: $20 Billion Gambling Takeover, NBA and NHL Jersey Patches

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including DraftKings’ $20 billion takeover proposal for European gambling operator Entain. The deal, should it happen, would instantly give DraftKings a huge overseas presence, and bolster its capabilities in iGaming, which is a bigger global opportunity than sports betting. Entain, which owns Ladbrokes, Coral and Party Poker, rejected a roughly $11 billion takeover offer from MGM Resorts back in December. The company is also a 50-50 partner alongside MGM in BetMGM, a U.S.-specific sports betting and iGaming product. That...
NBA
Footwear News

Footwear News

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy