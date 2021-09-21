CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

Two deaths, 75 new cases reported

By Gallipolis Daily Tribune
Gallipolis Daily Tribune
 7 days ago

OHIO VALLEY — Two deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported in Gallia County on Tuesday with an additional 75 new cases reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area. In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday. One individual was in the 60-69 year age range and one was in the 70-79 year age range. ODH also reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County.

