Boston, MA

Top doc at Boston Children’s testifies about need for kids mental health funding

By Boston 25 News staff
 7 days ago

BOSTON — The top doctor from Boston Children’s Hospital testified Tuesday about the need for funding for kids’ behavioral health in Massachusetts.

There was a virtual hearing Tuesday on how the state should spend American Rescue Plan Act funding on health care.

The president and CEO of Boston Children’s Hospital said kids have been in a behavioral health pandemic long before COVID-19 and they need to invest in them.

“Less than half of children with psychiatric disorders actually receive the treatment that they need,” Dr. Kevin Churchwell said. “And as bad as things are, right now the demand for pediatric behavioral health care is as you can imagine skyrocketed.”

The CEO said there are 33 kids boarding at Boston Children’s Hospital and they need funding to give them the best care in the right setting.

