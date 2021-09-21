CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bachelor' star Rachael Kirkconnell celebrated Matt James' 'Dancing With the Stars' debut with a sweet Instagram post

By Libby Torres
Insider
 7 days ago
Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James in 2021.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

  • Rachael Kirkconnell celebrated Matt James' debut on "Dancing With the Stars" on Instagram.
  • The former "Bachelor" contestant wrote that she was "already so so proud" of her boyfriend.
  • "He's come a long way," Kirkconnell joked of James' newfound dancing abilities.
Rachael Kirkconnell celebrated boyfriend Matt James' debut on "Dancing With the Stars" with a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday.

"My man is officially trading in his skateboards sneaks for some dancing shoes!" Kirkconnell captioned two photos of her and James.

After reminding followers to watch "DWTS" on ABC, Kirkconnell praised her boyfriend's newfound dancing abilities.

"You won't want to miss it… I promise he's come a long way," the former "Bachelor" contestant joked.

"Love you the most @mattjames919, already so proud of you," Kirkconnell added.

James liked Kirkconnell's post and commented, "You a real one."

Kirkconnell and James met on James' season of "The Bachelor" where he ultimately chose her as his winner, but their relationship had a rocky start.

In February, Kirkconnell faced backlash after photos of her at a 2018 antebellum-themed event resurfaced on social media.

The pictures showed Kirkconnell wearing an antebellum-style plantation dress at a Kappa Alpha-hosted "Old South" party while she was a student at Georgia College & State University in Milledgeville, Georgia.

Former franchise host Chris Harrison subsequently gave an interview with the series' first Black Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay , in which he defended Kirkconnell from critics . Harrison later stepped down as host following more backlash .

Despite the controversy, Kirkconnell continued pursuing a relationship with James . After a brief separation, the two reconciled in April , with Kirkconnell vowing to educate herself on systemic racism and how to be antiracist.

James is currently competing on season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars."

