Showtime and Paramount+ now available as a bundled package
Paramount+ and Showtime are now available together as a bundled package, with two price points aimed at attracting as many new subscribers as possible. The introductory prices — $10 a month for Showtime with the advertising-supported version of Paramount+ and $13 a month for Showtime with the ad-free version of Pararmount+ — are apparently available for a limited time (though nobody is saying how long). Showtime, of course, has no advertising, and you should note that the ad-free subscription to Paramount+ includes a stream of your local CBS affiliate, plus the ability to watch shows and movies offline, as well as in 4K resolution and in HDR.www.digitaltrends.com
